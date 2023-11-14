The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Cozens find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Cozens stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 28 total goals (two per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:05 Home W 3-2 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:07 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:42 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:05 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:24 Home W 3-1 10/19/2023 Flames 2 0 2 17:38 Home L 4-3

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.