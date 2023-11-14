Dylan Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Cozens' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Dylan Cozens vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Cozens has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 13:35 on the ice per game.

Cozens has a goal in three games this season through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In six of 13 games this year, Cozens has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Cozens has an assist in three of 13 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Cozens goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cozens going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Cozens Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 28 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 13 Games 4 7 Points 2 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

