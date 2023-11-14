Elias Lindholm and the Calgary Flames will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Bell Centre. There are prop bets for Lindholm available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Elias Lindholm vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 21:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Lindholm has a goal in two of 14 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Lindholm has a point in five of 14 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Lindholm has an assist in four of 14 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Lindholm's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 45.5% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 2 8 Points 1 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

