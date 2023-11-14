Will Erik Haula Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 14?
Can we count on Erik Haula scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Haula stats and insights
- In four of 12 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 21.7% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Haula recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:10
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|17:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/16/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|14:27
|Home
|L 4-3
Devils vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
