Can we count on Erik Haula scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 21.7% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:00 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:00 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 16:03 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:12 Away W 5-2 10/16/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:27 Home L 4-3

Devils vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

