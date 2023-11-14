Can we count on Erik Haula scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

  • In four of 12 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 21.7% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:00 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:00 Home W 4-3
10/27/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 16:03 Home W 5-4
10/25/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 6-4
10/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:12 Away W 5-2
10/16/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:27 Home L 4-3

Devils vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

