Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 14?
Can we anticipate Erik Johnson finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 28 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|L 3-1
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
