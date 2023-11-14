Can we anticipate Erik Johnson finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 28 total goals (two per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:23 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 6-4
10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.