When the San Jose Sharks square off against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Fabian Zetterlund find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Panthers this season in one game (four shots).

Zetterlund has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

Zetterlund's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:10 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:52 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 17:38 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:39 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:04 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

