Fabian Zetterlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers play on Tuesday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Zetterlund against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Zetterlund has averaged 15:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

Zetterlund has a goal in four games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zetterlund has recorded a point in a game four times this season over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Zetterlund has an assist in two of 15 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Zetterlund hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Zetterlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 15 Games 3 6 Points 1 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

