In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Filip Zadina to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadina stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:49 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:07 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

