Will Givani Smith Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 14?
When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Givani Smith light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Smith has no points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:37
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|3:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|6:04
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:38
|Home
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
