The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) battle the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix shot at a 39.4% clip from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Beacons averaged.

Last season, Green Bay had a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.8% from the field.

The Phoenix were the 363rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beacons finished 328th.

The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 14.3 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.

When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, Green Bay went 1-1.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

Green Bay scored more points at home (61.8 per game) than away (57.6) last season.

The Phoenix gave up fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.

At home, Green Bay sunk 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%) too.

