The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) and the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Athletics-Recreation Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

In Green Bay's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

The Phoenix had eight wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Valparaiso had more success against the spread than Green Bay last season, tallying an ATS record of 12-17-0, compared to the 8-21-0 record of the Phoenix.

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Valparaiso 68.9 128.2 73.6 150.1 139.5 Green Bay 59.3 128.2 76.5 150.1 136.2

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 14.3 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.

Green Bay put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.6 points.

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Valparaiso 12-17-0 17-12-0 Green Bay 8-21-0 17-12-0

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Valparaiso Green Bay 8-7 Home Record 2-10 2-12 Away Record 1-17 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 67.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

