Will Henri Jokiharju Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 14?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Henri Jokiharju a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Jokiharju stats and insights
- Jokiharju has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- Jokiharju has no points on the power play.
- Jokiharju averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 28 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Jokiharju recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|17:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|21:03
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:28
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|16:37
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:31
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 3-1
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
