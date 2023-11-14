The Buffalo Sabres, including Jeff Skinner, take the ice Tuesday against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Skinner's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jeff Skinner vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:17 per game on the ice, is -2.

Skinner has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 15 games this season, Skinner has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Skinner has an assist in five of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Skinner's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Skinner has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Skinner Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 28 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 15 Games 4 13 Points 1 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

