Can we expect Jesper Bratt finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

In five of 13 games this season, Bratt has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 26.9% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 46 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Bratt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:35 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:22 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:02 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 4 1 3 17:38 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 3 2 1 16:29 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:00 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:22 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 5-2 10/20/2023 Islanders 3 0 3 19:32 Away W 5-4 OT

Devils vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

