The Buffalo Sabres, with John-Jason Peterka, are in action Tuesday versus the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Peterka in the Sabres-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Peterka has averaged 14:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In six of 15 games this year, Peterka has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 15 games this year, Peterka has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Peterka has an assist in four of 15 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Peterka hits the over on his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Peterka has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Peterka Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 28 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 15 Games 4 10 Points 1 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

