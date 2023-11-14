The Calgary Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau included, will meet the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Huberdeau in the Flames-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Huberdeau has a plus-minus of -13, while averaging 17:16 on the ice per game.

Huberdeau has a goal in two of 14 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 14 games this year, Huberdeau has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Huberdeau has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Huberdeau's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.

Huberdeau has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 2 7 Points 2 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

