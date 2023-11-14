Will Jordan Greenway Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 14?
When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jordan Greenway score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Greenway stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Greenway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Greenway has zero points on the power play.
- Greenway's shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 28 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Greenway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:55
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|L 3-1
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
