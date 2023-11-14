When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jordan Greenway score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Greenway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Greenway has zero points on the power play.

Greenway's shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 28 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Greenway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:55 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:15 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:48 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 3-1

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.