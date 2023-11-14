Will Kevin Bahl light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800

Bahl stats and insights

Bahl is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

Bahl has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Bahl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:18 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:04 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:32 Away W 5-2 10/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:28 Away W 5-4 OT

Devils vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.