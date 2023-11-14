Should you bet on Kyle Burroughs to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Burroughs stats and insights

Burroughs is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Panthers this season in one game (zero shots).

Burroughs has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Burroughs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:31 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:22 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:04 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

