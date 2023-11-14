The Bucknell Bison (1-2) face the La Salle Explorers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

La Salle vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

La Salle Stats Insights

The Explorers made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games La Salle shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-2 overall.

The Bison ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Explorers finished 144th.

Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Explorers scored were just 1.3 more points than the Bison allowed (68.5).

When La Salle put up more than 68.5 points last season, it went 11-5.

Bucknell Stats Insights

The Bison's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Explorers gave up to their opponents (45.0%).

Bucknell went 12-5 when it shot higher than 45.0% from the field.

The Bison were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Explorers finished 91st.

The Bison's 67.5 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 72.6 the Explorers gave up to opponents.

Bucknell had an 11-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.8 points.

La Salle Home & Away Comparison

Offensively La Salle played worse at home last year, averaging 68.9 points per game, compared to 71.6 per game in away games.

In home games, the Explorers gave up 6.8 fewer points per game (70.4) than away from home (77.2).

In terms of three-pointers, La Salle fared worse at home last year, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 36.6% percentage on the road.

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison

Bucknell put up more points at home (68.8 per game) than away (65.8) last season.

At home, the Bison gave up 63.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.1.

Bucknell knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (7.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.4%).

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Drexel W 67-61 Tom Gola Arena 11/11/2023 Northeastern W 79-74 Tom Gola Arena 11/14/2023 Bucknell - Tom Gola Arena 11/18/2023 Southern Indiana - Tom Gola Arena 11/21/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule