The Bucknell Bison (1-2) face the La Salle Explorers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

La Salle vs. Bucknell Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

La Salle Stats Insights

  • The Explorers made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • In games La Salle shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-2 overall.
  • The Bison ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Explorers finished 144th.
  • Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Explorers scored were just 1.3 more points than the Bison allowed (68.5).
  • When La Salle put up more than 68.5 points last season, it went 11-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bucknell Stats Insights

  • The Bison's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Explorers gave up to their opponents (45.0%).
  • Bucknell went 12-5 when it shot higher than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Bison were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Explorers finished 91st.
  • The Bison's 67.5 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 72.6 the Explorers gave up to opponents.
  • Bucknell had an 11-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.8 points.

La Salle Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively La Salle played worse at home last year, averaging 68.9 points per game, compared to 71.6 per game in away games.
  • In home games, the Explorers gave up 6.8 fewer points per game (70.4) than away from home (77.2).
  • In terms of three-pointers, La Salle fared worse at home last year, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 36.6% percentage on the road.

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison

  • Bucknell put up more points at home (68.8 per game) than away (65.8) last season.
  • At home, the Bison gave up 63.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.1.
  • Bucknell knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (7.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Drexel W 67-61 Tom Gola Arena
11/11/2023 Northeastern W 79-74 Tom Gola Arena
11/14/2023 Bucknell - Tom Gola Arena
11/18/2023 Southern Indiana - Tom Gola Arena
11/21/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Delaware L 78-57 Sojka Pavilion
11/8/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 80-61 Palestra
11/11/2023 @ Niagara W 73-64 Gallagher Center
11/14/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
11/17/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/20/2023 Southern Indiana - Sojka Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.