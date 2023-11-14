How to Watch La Salle vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Bucknell Bison (1-2) face the La Salle Explorers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
La Salle vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
La Salle Stats Insights
- The Explorers made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games La Salle shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-2 overall.
- The Bison ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Explorers finished 144th.
- Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Explorers scored were just 1.3 more points than the Bison allowed (68.5).
- When La Salle put up more than 68.5 points last season, it went 11-5.
Bucknell Stats Insights
- The Bison's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Explorers gave up to their opponents (45.0%).
- Bucknell went 12-5 when it shot higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The Bison were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Explorers finished 91st.
- The Bison's 67.5 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 72.6 the Explorers gave up to opponents.
- Bucknell had an 11-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.8 points.
La Salle Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively La Salle played worse at home last year, averaging 68.9 points per game, compared to 71.6 per game in away games.
- In home games, the Explorers gave up 6.8 fewer points per game (70.4) than away from home (77.2).
- In terms of three-pointers, La Salle fared worse at home last year, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 36.6% percentage on the road.
Bucknell Home & Away Comparison
- Bucknell put up more points at home (68.8 per game) than away (65.8) last season.
- At home, the Bison gave up 63.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.1.
- Bucknell knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (7.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.4%).
La Salle Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Drexel
|W 67-61
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/11/2023
|Northeastern
|W 79-74
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/14/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/18/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Bucknell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Delaware
|L 78-57
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/8/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|L 80-61
|Palestra
|11/11/2023
|@ Niagara
|W 73-64
|Gallagher Center
|11/14/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/20/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
