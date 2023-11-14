Tuesday's contest that pits the La Salle Explorers (2-0) versus the Bucknell Bison (1-2) at Tom Gola Arena has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of La Salle, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

La Salle vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

La Salle vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 74, Bucknell 65

Spread & Total Prediction for La Salle vs. Bucknell

Computer Predicted Spread: La Salle (-9.5)

La Salle (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

La Salle Performance Insights

On offense, La Salle was the 216th-ranked team in the nation (69.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 254th (72.6 points allowed per game).

The Explorers were 144th in the country in rebounds per game (32.3) and 310th in rebounds allowed (33.4) last year.

At 12.0 assists per game last season, La Salle was 268th in college basketball.

The Explorers made 7.3 3-pointers per game and shot 34.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 192nd and 174th, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, La Salle was 165th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.1 last year. It was 235th in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.5%.

The Explorers took 35.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 64.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.7% of the Explorers' baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

Bucknell Performance Insights

Last year Bucknell scored 67.5 points per game (286th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 68.5 points per contest (127th-ranked).

Last year the Bison grabbed 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Last season Bucknell ranked 150th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.4 per game.

The Bison ranked 272nd in the nation at 12.8 turnovers per game, but they forced 9.7 turnovers per game, which ranked 19th-worst in college basketball.

The Bison ranked 192nd in the country with 7.3 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 95th with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Last year Bucknell allowed 7.4 treys per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.6% (292nd-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Bucknell took 62.3% two-pointers (accounting for 70.5% of the team's buckets) and 37.7% from beyond the arc (29.5%).

