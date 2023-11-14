La Salle vs. Bucknell November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The La Salle Explorers (1-0) will play the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
La Salle vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
La Salle Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)
- Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
La Salle vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|La Salle Rank
|La Salle AVG
|Bucknell AVG
|Bucknell Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|67.5
|286th
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|144th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
