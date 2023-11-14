The La Salle Explorers (1-0) will play the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

La Salle vs. Bucknell Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

La Salle Top Players (2022-23)

Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

La Salle vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

La Salle Rank La Salle AVG Bucknell AVG Bucknell Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 67.5 286th 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 144th 32.3 Rebounds 31.2 220th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 268th 12.0 Assists 13.4 150th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.