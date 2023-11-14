The La Salle Explorers (2-0) host the Bucknell Bison (1-2) at Tom Gola Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

La Salle vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

La Salle vs Bucknell Betting Records & Stats

The Explorers covered the spread 18 times in 34 games last year.

Bucknell went 12-14-0 ATS last year.

La Salle vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total La Salle 69.8 137.3 72.6 141.1 140.8 Bucknell 67.5 137.3 68.5 141.1 137.1

Additional La Salle vs Bucknell Insights & Trends

Last year, the Explorers scored only 1.3 more points per game (69.8) than the Bison gave up (68.5).

When La Salle totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 13-3 against the spread and 11-5 overall.

The Bison's 67.5 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 72.6 the Explorers allowed to opponents.

Bucknell put together a 6-1 ATS record and an 8-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.

La Salle vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) La Salle 18-14-0 16-16-0 Bucknell 12-14-0 10-16-0

La Salle vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

La Salle Bucknell 8-8 Home Record 7-7 5-8 Away Record 3-13 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.8 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

