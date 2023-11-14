La Salle vs. Bucknell: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The La Salle Explorers (2-0) host the Bucknell Bison (1-2) at Tom Gola Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
La Salle vs. Bucknell Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Tom Gola Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
La Salle vs Bucknell Betting Records & Stats
- The Explorers covered the spread 18 times in 34 games last year.
- Bucknell went 12-14-0 ATS last year.
La Salle vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|La Salle
|69.8
|137.3
|72.6
|141.1
|140.8
|Bucknell
|67.5
|137.3
|68.5
|141.1
|137.1
Additional La Salle vs Bucknell Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Explorers scored only 1.3 more points per game (69.8) than the Bison gave up (68.5).
- When La Salle totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 13-3 against the spread and 11-5 overall.
- The Bison's 67.5 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 72.6 the Explorers allowed to opponents.
- Bucknell put together a 6-1 ATS record and an 8-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.
La Salle vs. Bucknell Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|La Salle
|18-14-0
|16-16-0
|Bucknell
|12-14-0
|10-16-0
La Salle vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|La Salle
|Bucknell
|8-8
|Home Record
|7-7
|5-8
|Away Record
|3-13
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|9-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.8
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-9-0
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
