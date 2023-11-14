Will Lukas Rousek score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Lukas Rousek score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Rousek stats and insights

Rousek is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

Rousek has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 28 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

