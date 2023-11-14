Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 14?
Should you wager on Luke Kunin to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Florida Panthers meet up on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kunin stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (three shots).
- Kunin has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kunin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:53
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.