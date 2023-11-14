Should you wager on Luke Kunin to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Florida Panthers meet up on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (three shots).
  • Kunin has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:53 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:42 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

