MacKenzie Weegar will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens meet at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Does a bet on Weegar interest you? Our stats and information can help.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Weegar has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 22:01 on the ice per game.

In two of 14 games this year, Weegar has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of 14 games this season, Weegar has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Weegar has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Weegar's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Weegar has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Weegar Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 2 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

