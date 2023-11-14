How to Watch Marquette vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) face the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was seven percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Marquette compiled a 24-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 60th.
- The Golden Eagles scored an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.
- Marquette put together a 24-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- Marquette put up more points at home (83.3 per game) than away (79.7) last season.
- The Golden Eagles allowed fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
- At home, Marquette made 8.9 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (34.8%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|W 95-65
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
