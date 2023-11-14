The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) face the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was seven percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Marquette compiled a 24-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 60th.

The Golden Eagles scored an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.

Marquette put together a 24-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Marquette put up more points at home (83.3 per game) than away (79.7) last season.

The Golden Eagles allowed fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.

At home, Marquette made 8.9 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule