The Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at State Farm Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Marquette matchup.

Marquette vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marquette went 20-12-0 ATS last year.

The Golden Eagles were an underdog by 1.5 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.

Illinois covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times last season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

