Marquette vs. Illinois November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) play the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Marquette Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Marquette vs. Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois Rank
|Illinois AVG
|Marquette AVG
|Marquette Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|79.3
|23rd
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|24th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|28.4
|333rd
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.9
|39th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|17.3
|6th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
