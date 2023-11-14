Marquette vs. Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) and the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) take the floor at State Farm Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Marquette vs. Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Marquette and its opponent combined to hit the over 15 out of 32 times last year.
- The Golden Eagles were 20-12-0 against the spread last year.
- Marquette (20-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 7.3% more often than Illinois (16-13-0) last year.
Marquette vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|74.3
|153.6
|67.2
|137.5
|140.5
|Marquette
|79.3
|153.6
|70.3
|137.5
|149.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Marquette Insights & Trends
- The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini allowed.
- Marquette went 16-9 against the spread and 24-5 overall when it scored more than 67.2 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Marquette vs. Illinois Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Marquette
|20-12-0
|15-17-0
Marquette vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Marquette
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|3-7
|Away Record
|8-4
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-2-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|70
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.7
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-4-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.