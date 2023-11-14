In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Martin Pospisil to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Pospisil has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

