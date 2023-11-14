Will Mattias Samuelsson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 14?
Will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Samuelsson stats and insights
- Samuelsson has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 28 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
