Will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

  • Samuelsson has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
  • Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 28 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

