Will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

Samuelsson has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Samuelsson has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 28 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

