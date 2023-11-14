Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Backlund in the Flames-Canadiens game? Use our stats and information below.

Mikael Backlund vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Backlund has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 18:59 on the ice per game.

Backlund has a goal in one of 14 games played this year, and had multiple goals in that game.

Backlund has recorded a point in a game five times this year out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 14 games this year, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Backlund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Backlund Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 2 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

