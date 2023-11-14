For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Mikael Granlund a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

Granlund is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Granlund has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

