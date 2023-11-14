The San Jose Sharks, Mikael Granlund included, will meet the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Granlund? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mikael Granlund vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Granlund has averaged 19:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Granlund has yet to score a goal this season through eight games played.

In one of eight games this year, Granlund has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of eight games this season, Granlund has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Granlund's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 40.8% chance of Granlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

