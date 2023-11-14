The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) face the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Milwaukee went 16-3 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Panthers were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Buffaloes finished 105th.

The Panthers' 78.2 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.

Milwaukee put together a 19-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Milwaukee averaged 15.5 more points per game at home (84.8) than on the road (69.3).

At home, the Panthers allowed 70.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).

At home, Milwaukee knocked down 8.7 triples per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (7.3). Milwaukee's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than away (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule