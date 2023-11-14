The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) will face the Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Game Information

Milwaukee Top Players (2022-23)

BJ Freeman: 18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmad Rand: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

Markeith Browning II: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 78.2 32nd 86th 67.1 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 79th 33.4 Rebounds 35.9 13th 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.9 112th 179th 13 Assists 13.9 109th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 14.6 345th

