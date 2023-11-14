Nazem Kadri will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens face off on Tuesday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Kadri? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Nazem Kadri vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

Kadri has averaged 18:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -12).

Kadri has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 14 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In six of 14 games this season, Kadri has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kadri has an assist in five of 14 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kadri's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

Kadri has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kadri Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 2 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

