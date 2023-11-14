Tuesday's game between the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) and Brown Bears (0-2) going head-to-head at Lundholm Gymnasium has a projected final score of 78-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Hampshire, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The game has no line set.

New Hampshire vs. Brown Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Lundholm Gymnasium

New Hampshire vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: New Hampshire 78, Brown 74

Spread & Total Prediction for New Hampshire vs. Brown

Computer Predicted Spread: New Hampshire (-4.0)

New Hampshire (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

New Hampshire Performance Insights

Offensively, New Hampshire was the 314th-ranked squad in college basketball (66.4 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 82nd (67.0 points conceded per game).

Last season, the Wildcats were 101st in college basketball in rebounds (33.0 per game) and 302nd in rebounds allowed (33.1).

New Hampshire was 289th in the country in assists (11.7 per game) last year.

The Wildcats made 8.3 3-pointers per game and shot 34.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 74th and 174th, respectively, in the country.

Giving up 5.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.1% from downtown last season, New Hampshire was 28th and 40th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

New Hampshire attempted 41.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 35.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it took 58.5% of its shots, with 64.4% of its makes coming from there.

Brown Performance Insights

On offense, Brown put up 69.6 points per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 69.3 points per contest at the other end of the court (150th-ranked).

With 32.5 rebounds per game, the Bears were 126th in college basketball. They ceded 31.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 206th in college basketball.

Last year Brown ranked 117th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.8 per game.

The Bears committed 12.6 turnovers per game (258th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (82nd-ranked).

Last year the Bears sank 8.0 treys per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.7% (151st-ranked) from downtown.

Last year Brown ceded 7.4 treys per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 35.0% (264th-ranked) from three-point land.

Brown took 60.1% two-pointers and 39.9% from three-point land last year. Of the team's buckets, 68.3% were two-pointers and 31.7% were three-pointers.

