The New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) face the Brown Bears (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

New Hampshire vs. Brown Game Information

New Hampshire Top Players (2022-23)

Clarence O. Daniels II: 15.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Brown Top Players (2022-23)

Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

New Hampshire vs. Brown Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Hampshire Rank New Hampshire AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank 314th 66.4 Points Scored 69.6 224th 82nd 67.0 Points Allowed 69.3 150th 101st 33.0 Rebounds 32.5 126th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 8.0 104th 289th 11.7 Assists 13.8 117th 11th 9.4 Turnovers 12.6 258th

