New Hampshire vs. Brown November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) face the Brown Bears (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
New Hampshire vs. Brown Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
New Hampshire Top Players (2022-23)
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 15.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matt Herasme: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyree Brown: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Brown Top Players (2022-23)
- Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nana Owusu-Anane: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kino Lilly Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kalu Anya: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dan Friday: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
New Hampshire vs. Brown Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|New Hampshire Rank
|New Hampshire AVG
|Brown AVG
|Brown Rank
|314th
|66.4
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|82nd
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|150th
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
