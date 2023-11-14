The New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) and the Brown Bears (0-2) hit the court at Lundholm Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

New Hampshire vs. Brown Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Lundholm Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

New Hampshire vs Brown Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats beat the spread 12 times in 30 games last year.

Brown compiled a 15-9-0 record against the spread last season.

New Hampshire vs. Brown Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Hampshire 66.4 136 67.0 136.3 135.7 Brown 69.6 136 69.3 136.3 139.4

Additional New Hampshire vs Brown Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.4 points per game the Wildcats averaged were just 2.9 fewer points than the Bears allowed (69.3).

New Hampshire went 6-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.

The Bears averaged only 2.6 more points per game last year (69.6) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (67.0).

When it scored more than 67.0 points last season, Brown went 10-6 against the spread and 9-8 overall.

New Hampshire vs. Brown Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Hampshire 12-12-0 11-13-0 Brown 15-9-0 10-14-0

New Hampshire vs. Brown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Hampshire Brown 11-4 Home Record 7-5 4-11 Away Record 7-8 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 73.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 59.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

