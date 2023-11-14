Can we expect Nick DeSimone finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

DeSimone stats and insights

DeSimone is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

DeSimone has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

