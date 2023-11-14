Can we count on Nikita Okhotyuk scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Florida Panthers at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Okhotyuk stats and insights

Okhotyuk is yet to score through six games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Okhotyuk has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

