Will Nikita Okhotyuk Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 14?
Can we count on Nikita Okhotyuk scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Florida Panthers at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Okhotyuk stats and insights
- Okhotyuk is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- Okhotyuk has zero points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
