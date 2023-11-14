On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Noah Hanifin going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

Hanifin has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Hanifin's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:58 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:09 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:11 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 26:11 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:10 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:07 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

