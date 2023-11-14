Noah Hanifin will be among those in action Tuesday when his Calgary Flames play the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. If you're thinking about a bet on Hanifin against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

Noah Hanifin vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin has averaged 22:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Hanifin has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 14 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Hanifin has a point in five of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 14 games this season, Hanifin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hanifin has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 2 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

