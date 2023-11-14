Can we count on Ondrej Palat finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Palat stats and insights

  • Palat is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
  • Palat has picked up three assists on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Palat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:31 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:21 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:05 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 4-3
10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:07 Home W 5-4
10/25/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 6-4
10/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 5-2
10/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:16 Away W 5-4 OT

Devils vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

