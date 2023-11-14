On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Owen Power going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000

Power stats and insights

Power has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 28 total goals (two per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:18 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:17 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:07 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:46 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 23:45 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 24:19 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:13 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 3-1

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

