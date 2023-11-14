The Buffalo Sabres, with Owen Power, will be in action Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Does a bet on Power intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Power vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Power Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Power has averaged 23:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Power has a goal in one of his 15 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in eight of 15 games this season, Power has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In seven of 15 games this year, Power has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Power goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Power has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Power Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 28 total goals (two per game).

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 15 Games 4 8 Points 0 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.