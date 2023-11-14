The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) will hope to break a three-game road slide when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Penn State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Nittany Lions had a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.
  • Penn State went 16-2 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Flash finished 220th.
  • Last year, the Nittany Lions averaged just 1.5 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Red Flash gave up (73.7).
  • When Penn State scored more than 73.7 points last season, it went 12-2.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

  • The Red Flash's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions had given up to their opponents (43%).
  • Saint Francis (PA) compiled a 12-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Red Flash were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions finished 355th.
  • The Red Flash's 73 points per game last year were just 4.8 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions gave up.
  • Saint Francis (PA) went 10-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72.2 points.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison

  • Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last year at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in road games (68.4).
  • When playing at home, the Nittany Lions ceded six fewer points per game (66.5) than away from home (72.5).
  • In home games, Penn State averaged 0.7 more threes per game (11.1) than away from home (10.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in away games (37.9%).

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison

  • Saint Francis (PA) scored 79.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.
  • At home, the Red Flash conceded 68.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).
  • Saint Francis (PA) drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (44.5%) than on the road (31.6%).

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Delaware State W 79-45 Bryce Jordan Center
11/10/2023 Lehigh W 74-65 Bryce Jordan Center
11/14/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Bryce Jordan Center
11/17/2023 Morehead State - Bryce Jordan Center
11/23/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCLA L 75-44 Pauley Pavilion
11/9/2023 @ San Francisco L 84-52 War Memorial Gymnasium
11/11/2023 @ Santa Clara L 82-59 Leavey Center
11/14/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
11/20/2023 Pittsburgh-Greensburg - DeGol Arena
11/22/2023 Franciscan (OH) - DeGol Arena

