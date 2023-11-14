How to Watch Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) will hope to break a three-game road slide when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
Penn State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Nittany Lions had a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.
- Penn State went 16-2 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Flash finished 220th.
- Last year, the Nittany Lions averaged just 1.5 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Red Flash gave up (73.7).
- When Penn State scored more than 73.7 points last season, it went 12-2.
Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights
- The Red Flash's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions had given up to their opponents (43%).
- Saint Francis (PA) compiled a 12-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43% from the field.
- The Red Flash were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions finished 355th.
- The Red Flash's 73 points per game last year were just 4.8 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions gave up.
- Saint Francis (PA) went 10-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72.2 points.
Penn State Home & Away Comparison
- Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last year at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in road games (68.4).
- When playing at home, the Nittany Lions ceded six fewer points per game (66.5) than away from home (72.5).
- In home games, Penn State averaged 0.7 more threes per game (11.1) than away from home (10.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in away games (37.9%).
Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Francis (PA) scored 79.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.
- At home, the Red Flash conceded 68.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).
- Saint Francis (PA) drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (44.5%) than on the road (31.6%).
Penn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Delaware State
|W 79-45
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/10/2023
|Lehigh
|W 74-65
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/14/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/17/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/23/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 75-44
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 84-52
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|L 82-59
|Leavey Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/20/2023
|Pittsburgh-Greensburg
|-
|DeGol Arena
|11/22/2023
|Franciscan (OH)
|-
|DeGol Arena
