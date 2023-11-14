The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) will hope to break a three-game road slide when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Penn State Stats Insights

Last season, the Nittany Lions had a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.

Penn State went 16-2 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Flash finished 220th.

Last year, the Nittany Lions averaged just 1.5 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Red Flash gave up (73.7).

When Penn State scored more than 73.7 points last season, it went 12-2.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

The Red Flash's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions had given up to their opponents (43%).

Saint Francis (PA) compiled a 12-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43% from the field.

The Red Flash were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions finished 355th.

The Red Flash's 73 points per game last year were just 4.8 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions gave up.

Saint Francis (PA) went 10-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72.2 points.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison

Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last year at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in road games (68.4).

When playing at home, the Nittany Lions ceded six fewer points per game (66.5) than away from home (72.5).

In home games, Penn State averaged 0.7 more threes per game (11.1) than away from home (10.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in away games (37.9%).

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) scored 79.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.

At home, the Red Flash conceded 68.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).

Saint Francis (PA) drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (44.5%) than on the road (31.6%).

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Delaware State W 79-45 Bryce Jordan Center 11/10/2023 Lehigh W 74-65 Bryce Jordan Center 11/14/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Bryce Jordan Center 11/17/2023 Morehead State - Bryce Jordan Center 11/23/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule