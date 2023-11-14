The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. The game airs on BTN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-30.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-30.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Penn State covered 20 times in 32 matchups with a spread last season.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 32 times last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 11-12-0 ATS last season.

In Red Flash games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

Penn State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Penn State is 62nd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (171st).

Based on its moneyline odds, Penn State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

